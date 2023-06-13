Gary Albert Pearson

Gary A. Pearson 79 of Duluth, MN passed away peacefully on June 9th, 2023.

Gary was born January 29th, 1944 to Roy and Rae Pearson of Duluth, MN. He was a graduate of Duluth Denfeld High School in 1962 and the University of Minnesota, Duluth in 1967.

Gary married Eileen Johnson in 1967. They had two sons and were married for 55 years. Gary worked as an Engineer for the Duluth Winnipeg and Pacific/Canadian National Railroad for 39 years, retiring in February 2004.

Gary enjoyed all of the beauty nature has to offer and shared that passion with his sons and grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing the rivers of the North Shore and the depths of Lake Superior. Gary also enjoyed watching hockey games (especially if his sons were playing), games of cribbage at the VFW, bowling and golf.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Eileen.

Gary is survived by his sons; Gary “Scott” Pearson and Michael (Tracy) Pearson; his Grandchildren Makayla and Nicholas Pearson; and sister Arlene Pearson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.