Gail M. Carlson

Gail Marion (Johnson) Carlson, 86, of Duluth, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Edgewood Memory Care with loving family members by her side, holding her hands as she passed.

Gail graduated from Duluth Central High School and shortly after married Dale Carlson; they settled in Rice Lake Township where they lived for many years, raising four children there. Gail loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Carlson; parents, Walter and Marion Johnson; brother, Walter Johnson; and sister, Janice Shrader.

Gail is survived by her children, Jane (Steve) Beck, Alan (Kelly) Carlson, Caroline (Gery) Swanson, Walter (Jody Wutschke) Carlson; several grand and great-grandchildren; and brother William (Sharon) Johnson; and neices and nephews.

The family would like to deeply thank the staff at Edgewood Vista Memory Care for filling her final days with comfort, kindness, and compassion.

Visitation to be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 27th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations preferred in Gail’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association - https://act.alz.org/.

