Gail Bennet Jubala 73, of Hermantown MN, passed away in her home on Sunday May 14 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents, Anne & Lyndon Adams, and granddaughter, Lila Zakowitz. Her memorial service will be held on Tuesday May 23 2023 at The Cremation Society 4100 Grand Ave Duluth. Visitation at 2PM Service at 3PM with fellowship after.