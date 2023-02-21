Gail A. Hoffman

Gail Ann Hoffman, 70, longtime Superior resident died peacefully after many years of suffering, Monday, February 13, 2023, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.

She was born in Minneapolis, MN on December 1, 1952, the daughter of John and Ruth (Crandal) Galliford.

For many years, Gail worked as a dedicated waitress, caring for her customers, and making friends. The day she served Dick Hoffman, it was love at first sight.

Gail and Dick were united in marriage on April 21, 1990, and were soon to celebrate 33 years of marriage. For 25 years they worked as a team in their house rental business, in which Gail was known as the financial “whiz”.

Throughout Gail’s life she enjoyed pool, socializing, playing cards with her friends, and going to the Casino. She loved cooking and was an amazing cook, especially her Holiday meals. For the past 20 years, Gail enjoyed camping with her husband at Clear Water Resort where her brownies were famous. Gail was known for her generosity and her willingness to open her home to friends and family in need. She will forever be remembered for her thoughtful nature and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John, and Ruth; and brothers Gary and Guy Galliford; brothers-in-law Bill Hoffman and John Adamic, and her beloved dog and companion “Lucy Girl”.

Gail is survived by her beloved husband and soul mate, Dick Hoffman; brother-in-law Doug (Nancy) Hoffman; sister-in-law Shirley Adamic and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue in Superior, and will continue until the 2:00 PM Memorial Service with Pastor Victor St. George officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Barnum, MN at a later date.

