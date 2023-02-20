Gail A. Hoffman

Gail Ann Hoffman, 70, longtime Superior resident died peacefully after many years of suffering, Monday, February 13, 2023, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.

She was born in Minneapolis, MN on December 1, 1952, the daughter of John and Ruth (Crandal) Galliford.

Gail was united in marriage to her soul mate Richard “Dick” Hoffman on April 21, 1990, and they were soon to celebrate thirty-three years of loving.

For many years she made friends waitressing at various local restaurants.

Gail loved camping with her husband at Clear Water Resort over the last twenty years. She enjoyed playing cards and singing karaoke, and she especially enjoyed Thursday afternoon poker with her friends. She found great enjoyment in pool, both playing for Jimmy’s and watching the Joker’s 50 team and her brother Gary in tournaments.

Gail loved people. She always had an open-door policy and loved to welcome and entertain people in her home. She will forever be remembered for her generous thoughtful nature and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Dick Hoffman, Superior, WI, her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, and many loving nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Gary, and Guy Galliford.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue in Superior, and will continue until the 2:00 PM Memorial Service with Pastor Victor St. George officiating.

Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Barnum, MN at a later date.

To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.downs-lesage.com.