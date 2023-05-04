Gage Allen Goldberg

Passed away unexpectedly April 8, 2020, at the age of 30.

Gage loved his family, friends, snowmobiling, music and playing his guitar. He had a special bond with his brothers and loved being an uncle. He looked up to his father and admired how he could fix anything. He was a self-professed mamma’s boy and proud of it. Gage always appeared shy, but one on one he could talk your ear off.

He will be forever in our hearts and sadly missed by his father Steve (Laura) Goldberg, mother Anne Beaupre, siblings Derek (Heather) Gamache, Nolan Goldberg, Evalynn Goldberg, Duncan (Sarah) Welton, Keely Welton, Kylen Welton, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Blackwoods Hwy 2 in Proctor.