June 19, 1951 - Aug. 4, 2023

SUPERIOR, Wis. - Franklin Hickman, 72, Superior, Wis., died Friday, Aug. 4, in his home.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Superior. Pastor Sarah Gunderson will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435 honor guard. A luncheon will follow. Memorials are preferred to Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior.

Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.