Frances “Marylee” Wiseman, 84, of Duluth, died at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital, the evening of May 1, 2023, with her family by her side.

Marylee attended Clover Valley High School, graduating in 1956. She married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Eugene Wiseman on Jan. 5, 1956. After working as a lunch lady for several years, Marylee developed the yearning to teach. She enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where she earned a degree in teaching. She taught at Minnehaha Elementary School for several years. In her free time, Marylee found solace in the things Northern Minnesota provides; fishing, tending to her garden, and canning her produce.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald Cooke & Alice Gravel; son, Charlie; siblings, George, Dave, Evelyn, Donna, Marge; and several half-siblings.

Marylee is survived by daughters, Jerelyn Wiseman & Lindee Kilen; son, Michael (Pam) Wiseman; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joanne & Buddy; and many extended family and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, May 10th at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E Second St., Duluth, MN from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Animal Allies, https://www.animalallies.net/donate.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.