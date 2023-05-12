Feng Ji Liang, 100, of Duluth, passed away on May 10, 2023 at the Benedictine Health Center.

Feng Ji was born in Guangdong, China on November 7, 1922. She met Kwok Ying Yung during WWII and they were married in Chongqing, China. They had three sons together. She worked in the hospital as a Pharmacist until she retired at age 55. She moved to the U.S. in 1985. Since retirement she’s been enjoying spending time with her family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Feng Ji was preceded in death by her husband, Kwok Ying Yung.

Feng Ji is survived by her sons, Chok Yee (Huan Tian) Yung, Chok Hui (Su Jie) Yung and Chok Gee (Jane Qing) Yung; grandchildren, Anning, Lily, Danielle and Demetrius; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Visitation to be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 18th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment at Park Hill Cemetery next to her husband.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com