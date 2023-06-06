Faye L. (Hecker) Griffin, 104, of Superior, passed away on May 30, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.

Faye was born in Blackhoof Township on August 18, 1918 to William G. and Minnie (Gross) Hecker. She attended Blackhoof Valley School and Barnum High School, graduating in 1937.

Faye married Michael G. Griffin on November 27, 1942 and was the mother of 4 children.

She enjoyed working and her career included hospitality, insurance, banking and retail, owning her own business, Faye’s Gift Shoppe in Moose Lake, MN. Faye was a member of Our Savior’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Duluth and a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was proud to have been instrumental in the first steps of getting the Blackhoof Valley School into the community center it is today.

Faye is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Michael G. Griffin, in 1961, son Michael Griffin and son Mark Griffin. Also preceded in death by sisters Violet (Birdie) Litfin, Hazel Carlson, Beatrice Gebault and brothers Douglas Hecker and Billie Hecker.

Faye is survived by her daughter Mary (Ray) Beaulieu, son Mace Griffin, daughter-in-law Beverly Griffin, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A kind, generous and gracious lady, Faye had a long and well lived life.

Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Our Savior’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4831 Grand Avenue, Duluth, MN with 10:00 a.m.

visitation followed by 11:00 a.m. service.

The family would like to say thank you to St. Luke’s home and inpatient hospice for their compassionate care.