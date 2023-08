Sept. 28, 1930 - Aug. 25, 2023

COHASSET, Minn. - Faith Wick, 92, Cohasset, Minn., died Friday, Aug. 25, in Autumn Lane Assisted Living.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, Minn. Interment will be in Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset. Memorials may be directed to Story Art & Museum or Itasca Life Options.

Arrangements by Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids.