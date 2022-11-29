Evonne “Bunny” (Lanthier) Kangas

Bunny Kangas, 89, of Duluth, MN, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Edgewood Memory Care. She was born on August 15, 1933 at the family home near Pike Lake, to Ernest and Olivia (Dahlby) Lanthier. She was raised in Canyon. She graduated from Cotton High School. Bunny married William “Bill” Kangas on November 28, 1953; and they made their home in Makinen for 57 years.

Bunny worked in insurance in Minneapolis, Duluth, Eveleth and Virginia. She was employed for 16 years with the USDA Forest Service at the Eveleth Tree Nursery, retiring in 1986.

She volunteered at: the Makinen Volunteer Fire Dept Women’s Aux, the Eveleth DOES, Eveleth VFW Aux, the Iron Range Dog Training Club, Cotton High Scholl class reunions, and the Makinen Cemetery Association.

Bunny was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Kangas; parents, Ernest and Olivia; brothers, Robert, Paul, James, and Francis (Swede) Lanthier; sisters Pearl Jannett, Loraine Alrick, Ellen Perry, Fay Johnson, Patricia Hansen, Jean Swenson, and Dorothy Lanthier; special niece, Lynn Persons. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was interred at the Makinen Cemetery.