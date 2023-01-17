Evelyn Rich

Oct 31, 1943 - Nov 20, 2022

Evelyn passed away peacefully on November 20 at St. Lukes Hospice Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister and her grandson Tony.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years Joseph Rich. Her children Gilbert (Laurie) Rich, Tammy (Mike) Lamerand, Dawn Andrew, Heidi (Rick) Cornelison, and JoLynn Hirschey, 11 Grandchildren and 13 Great-Grandchildren

She loved being a mom raising five children, and she had many friends. She was a wonderful mother and wife who was loved by her family and everyone she knew - a kinder person would be hard to find. We all will miss you dearly.

Her Celebration of Life was held January 20 at Community of Christ, 320 14th street, Proctor, MN from 12:00 - 2:00pm