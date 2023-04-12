Evelyn “Evie” Peterson

Evelyn E. “Evie” Peterson, 83, of Duluth passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Evie was born on August 18th, 1939 in Hibbing, MN. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1957, then pursued her passion and graduated from the St. Luke’s School of Nursing in 1960. She married Robert “Bob” Peterson in 1961. In 1980, she obtained her bachelor’s degree. She was employed her entire career at St. Luke’s Hospital, primarily in orthopedics, as well as education and training and retired in 1997 after 37 years of dedicated service. She was truly grateful for the many special friends she made throughout her career.

In retirement, Evie proudly served as President of the St. Luke’s Alumni Association for 22 years. She especially enjoyed getting together with family, friends, colleagues, and classmates for a relaxing lunch, enthusiastically cheering on the UMD Bulldogs Hockey team, or attending live musical or theater performances. Most of all, traveling to spend quality time with her grandchildren and attend their activities, performances, or athletic events brought her the greatest joy. She was a longtime member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.

Evie will be remembered for her thoughtful cards celebrating a special occasion or annual holiday in the lives of family and friends. Her unconditional love, compassion, caring, generous, and fun-loving spirit touched many lives. She will be deeply missed.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Dale; brother, Roy and sister, Irene. Survived by her daughters, Deb (Kevin) Coyle and Lori (Pat) Borgman; and beloved grandchildren, Courtney Borgman, Jason Coyle, and Danielle Borgman; her sister-in-law, nieces, cousins and extended family and friends. Evie will forever be remembered as a pillar of strength, love, kindness, and positivity. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard, 1325 N 45th Ave E, Duluth with a Visitation beginning at 10:00am.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.