Evelyn “Evie” Brown, 78, of Duluth, Mn peacefully entered her journey to heaven on Nov. 23.

Evie was born in Grand Marais, Mn, and lived life in the surrounding Duluth area. She was predeceased by Jeanette Jackson, sister, Jane Cox (family friend), Clifford Brown Jr (husband), Carl Hammer (brother), Chris Hammer (nephew) and her parents Chris and Ida Hammer of Hovland, Grand Marais area.

Evie is lovingly remembered and missed by Robert (son) & Eileen Brown, Cindy (daughter) & Lawrence Pierce, and her Grandchildren Jadyn, Gabe and Faith, and her “extra” children Shannon, Aaron and Deanna. As well as brother David & Sarah Hammer, sisters Edna Bowen & Irene Malner, brother-in-law Jerry Jackson, close family friend Jeff Cox and all of the extended families.

After earning her degree in cosmetology, she was married to Clifford E Brown & built a house in Hermantown. They started her namesake business “Evie’s Craft Supplies” where she spent many years making special events even more special thru Floral Design, Catering, & event organization. She was also a creative teacher known for home crafting & organizing local craft shows. She was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Lakeside Eastern Star & Twin Ports Rosemaling Society of Duluth, where she most recently took pride displaying her talent for Rosemaling & Scandinavian Design painting. She will be deeply missed by the many people she touched, and forever remembered through her Art.

There will be an open Celebration of Life for those lives she touched.

Dec 17th from 12-3

Lakeside Lester Park Community Center, 106 N 54h Ave E Duluth, 55804

We ask that any arrangements or cards be sent

Attn: Cindy Pierce

5009 Ivanhoe street, Duluth, 55804