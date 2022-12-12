SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Evelyn “Evie” Brown

63976dd32dd514752ad4b01a.jpg
Published December 12, 2022 12:27 PM
Evelyn “Evie” Brown, 78, of Duluth, Mn peacefully entered her journey to heaven on Nov. 23.

Evie was born in Grand Marais, Mn, and lived life in the surrounding Duluth area. She was predeceased  by Jeanette Jackson, sister, Jane Cox (family friend), Clifford Brown Jr (husband), Carl Hammer (brother),  Chris Hammer (nephew) and her parents Chris and Ida Hammer of Hovland, Grand Marais area.

Evie is lovingly remembered and missed by Robert (son) & Eileen Brown, Cindy (daughter) & Lawrence  Pierce, and her Grandchildren Jadyn, Gabe and Faith, and her “extra” children Shannon, Aaron and  Deanna. As well as brother David & Sarah Hammer, sisters Edna Bowen & Irene Malner, brother-in-law  Jerry Jackson, close family friend Jeff Cox and all of the extended families.

After earning her degree in cosmetology, she was married to Clifford E Brown & built a house in  Hermantown. They started her namesake business “Evie’s Craft Supplies” where she spent many years  making special events even more special thru Floral Design, Catering, & event organization. She was  also a creative teacher known for home crafting & organizing local craft shows. She was a member of  the Masonic Lodge, Lakeside Eastern Star & Twin Ports Rosemaling Society of Duluth, where she most  recently took pride displaying her talent for Rosemaling & Scandinavian Design painting. She will be  deeply missed by the many people she touched, and forever remembered through her Art.

There will be an open Celebration of Life for those lives she touched.

Dec 17th from 12-3

Lakeside Lester Park Community Center, 106 N 54h Ave E Duluth, 55804

We ask that any arrangements or cards be sent

Attn: Cindy Pierce

5009 Ivanhoe street, Duluth, 55804

