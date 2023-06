Eunice (Toonie) Connor

A Celebration of Life for Eunice (Toonie) Connor was postponed last December because of a terrible snowstorm. Her funeral is now scheduled at St Matthews Lutheran Church in Esko, 4 Elizabeth Ave, for June 22, 2023 at 11:00 am with a time to visit starting at 10:00 am and a small luncheon to follow. Graveside services will be scheduled for the family at a later date. All friends and family are welcome to celebrate her life.