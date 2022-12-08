Eunice E. Connor (Tunie) was born April 9, 1930 in Marshalltown, Iowa to Valentine Balsley Turpin and Perry Turpin. She died at the age of 92 at St Luke’s Hospital in Duluth on December 2, 2022. Tunie grew up in Aiken and Duluth Minnesota and went to Denfeld High School. She was united in marriage to Eugene A. Connor in Duluth on June 4, 1949 and bore 4 children.

Family and friends knew Tunie to be a very kind, independent, and feisty person. She loved being with her family and friends and cherished her time with them. She loved to dance … She worked all her life while raising her children, first at Sammy’s Pizza then Glass Block department store and Younkers retiring at 72 years old.

Tunie was preceded in death by her parents, brother William Turpin, her husband Eugene Connor, very special friend, Jim Berg and many of her stepbrothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children, Stephanie (John) Micketts, Georgia (Mike) Guite, Eugene “Skip”. (Susan) Connor Jr., and Denise (Curt) Johnson. She has 3 much loved grandchildren: John Micketts Jr., Dr. Dustin (Wendy) Timmons, and Amie Clingman (Chris Bachke) and great grandchildren Ethan Polecheck, Ryan Clingman, Cera Clingman, and Emerson and Brynn Timmons, and her special “second” family of Jim Berg’s. Tunie touched the lives of many people and will never be forgotten.

A celebration of life will be held at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Ave., Duluth, on Thursday, December 15th with visitation at 9:00 and memorial service at 10:00 am, with internment scheduled for later in the Spring.