Eugene Whipple 88 passed away peacefully on March 1, 2023, at home in Venice, Florida.

He married Sheilia Rush on July 2, 1961 in Iowa Falls, IA.

He was a loving and caring son, husband, and father, always ready with a good story or a funny joke.

Eugene is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Clarice Whipple, his brothers John and Chester Whipple, and his sister Sherri Kline. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Sheilia Whipple, his daughter Tracy Whipple of St Louis Park MN, his son Lance and daughter-in-law Wanda Whipple of Cloquet MN and his grandchildren Kayla, Amanda, and Eric.