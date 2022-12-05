Eugene “Mike” Peters

Eugene “Mike” Michael Peters, 80, of the city of Rice Lake, MN, passed away on December 4, 2022. Mike was born on July 2, 1942 in Minneapolis, MN, to Eugene and Lempi Peters. He attended Mound High School graduating in 1961.

In 1972 Mike attended the University of Minnesota St. Paul campus and became a teaching assistant in the jewelry design department. In 1974 he moved to Duluth and opened a jewelry design studio. In 1979 he opened a new business called Peters Violins in downtown Duluth. Mike has been interviewed by Duluth’s local PBS stations Venture North Program and highlighted in many newspaper articles. He has also had instrument plans published in the Guild of American Luthiers, a national publication for string instrument builders. In April of 1988 he created the Scandinavian Old Time Fiddle Society, a nonprofit corporation providing funding for elementary school field trips to learn about Scandinavian folk instruments.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Daroll and Vardeen.

Mike is survived by his wife, Julie; daughter, Maggie; sister, Nancy Wadsworth; mother-in-law, Margaret Carlsen, brothers-in-law, Bob Wadsworth and Paul Carlsen; sister-in-law, Tamra Carlsen; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth for their kindness and compassion while caring for Mike.

Per Mike’s request no services are being held.

