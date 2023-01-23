Eugene Ivan Ferweda, age 77, was found unresponsive in his home in Angora, MN on December 26, 2022, due to a massive heart attack, according to the medical examiner. He was born to Ivanhoe John & Pearl Augusta (Tuntland) Ferweda on June 9, 1945, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in December of 1965 as a Pavement Specialist until called home in August of 1966 on a hardship discharge due to family home fire, then proceeded to build a successful contracting business which he operated until his passing. Per his wishes, cremation services were provided by Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, MN with no public service to be held. We hope you remember him for the amazing ingenuity and engineering feats of Ferweda General Contracting; his colorful engaging personality; captivating blue eyes; elaborate extraordinary stories of his personal life; his immense enjoyment of hunting, fishing, and gardening; and his endearing love of his faithful canine companions. Eugene is survived by his six children Jesse, Vicky (James) Anderson, Aimee Nugent, Andrew, Christi (Paul) Abrahamson, & Carla (Charlie) Jesness, as well as eleven grandchildren. If you would like to share your colorful personal story about Eugene, it can be mailed to the family in care of Vicky Anderson, 20408 County Road 445, Bovey, MN 55709. Online condolences to www.mlakerfuneralhome.com