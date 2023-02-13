Eugene “Gene” Michael Tomeck, age 74, died unexpectedly at his home on February 09, 2023. He was born on January 25, 1949, to parents Earl & Bernice (nee; Manaski) Tomeck. After graduating from Central High School, Gene enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country in the Vietnam War. He loved spending his time fishing on the North Shore & Island Lake, sharing his catch with family and friends. He will be fondly remembered as a fun and loving uncle and brother. Gene is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by siblings, Stephen Tomeck, JoAnne Manaski, and Paul Tomeck; nieces & nephews, Zachary Tomeck, Sophia Tomeck, Corey Andresen, Erin (William) Adney; and great-niece, Madison McKean. Gene will receive full military honors at a graveside service in the Summer of 2023. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Gene’s memory can be sent to Twin Ports VA Clinic, 3520 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.