Eugene “Gene” Herbert Hanson

Eugene “Gene” Hanson, 93, of Duluth, passed away on June 13, 2023 from complications of a fall.

Gene was born in Iron River, WI to Emil and Jennie Hanson. He was a gentle kind soul who loved fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. He married Lois Johnson in 1954 and went on to have two sons, Michael and Patrick.

Gene served In the US Army Signal Corps stationed in Guam during the Korean War. He worked for NW Bell for over 40 years and retired in 1990.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; grandson, Cameron; and six siblings.

Gene is survived by his sons, Michael (Abby) and Patrick (Deborah) Hanson; granddaughter, Julene (Anthony); grandsons, Devon (Stephanie), Cole (Madi) and Triston; and two great-grandchildren.

Private family burial in Iron River, WI.

