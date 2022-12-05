Eugene ‘Bud’ L. Cooper, 78, of Superior, died Saturday December 3, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.

Bud was born in Superior on April 19, 1944, the son of Lawrence and Eugina (Ovesen) Cooper. He married Irma Williams on May 10, 1964, and they celebrated 58 years of marriage.

He had a long career as a welder and welding instructor, and was a member of the Boilermakers Local #647.

Bud enjoyed stock car racing as a driver and an avid fan, especially watching his sons Jimmy and Robbie race. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was a CB Radio enthusiast. Most important to him was spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lynn Wicklund; son-in-law, Terry Oaks; and his mother and father-in-law.

Bud is survived by his wife, Irma; children, Tammy Oaks of Superior, Jimmy (Lynn) Cooper of Superior, Gene (Paula) Cooper of South Range, Tony (Anne) Cooper of South Range, Amy Summerford of Superior, and Robbie (Stephanie) Cooper of South Range; grandchildren, Tim, Tom, and Tyler Tollefson, Hailey and Sierra Cooper, Emma and Autumn Cooper, Jonathon Summerford, Nolan McNeilly, and Max and William Cooper; 3 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Lance (Laurie) Cooper and Lee (Marlene) Cooper both of Superior; and his beloved dog, Katie.

The family would like to thank the Nurses and Doctors at St. Luke’s hospital for all the care and kindness during the last few weeks.

Visitation will be held on Monday December 12th from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Celebration of Life service at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St. with Gary Banker as officiant. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.

Bud’s Celebration will continue at the Log Cabin following services from 12:30 to 3:30.

