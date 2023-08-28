Esther Schroeder, 95, of Duluth, died Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Hermantown.

Esther was born on September 29, 1927, on a farm in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. An only child, Esther was the much-loved daughter of Arthur and Alvina (Volden) Tjostelson.

In 1966, she married Herman Schroeder and moved to Duluth, building the home that she lived in until recently. For 33 years, Esther worked in the office at St. Ann’s Residence. After retirement, she continued to enjoy crunching numbers in the office at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, where she and Herman were active members and volunteers for many years. Esther was also involved in many organizations, such as the Sons of Norway, Gideon’s International, Lutheran Brotherhood, and the Lake Superior College Foundation.

Esther was very proud of her heritage and was steeped in the Norwegian culture that accompanies growing up very close to immigrant grandparents. She loved baking, tending her vast flower gardens, watching the stock market, shopping and collecting shoes. Esther was an extremely social person, relinquishing her driver’s license just three months ago and always refusing to adhere to COVID lockdowns. In addition to being an extrovert, Esther was known by all for being meticulously dressed and perfumed, matching her clothes, shoes and jewelry from head to toe. She loved getting to know the staff and residents at Edgewood and was very proficient at texting friends and neighbors.

Esther was predeceased by her parents, and Herman, her devoted husband of 45 years. She will be greatly missed by many, including special friends Chris and Eva Bergman; Joe, Samantha, Jack and Val Young; Anne Holy; Paul and Marsha Lee; dear cousin Josie Seidel and beloved grandchildren Gracie and Joe Bergman.

Heartfelt gratitude to Trace, Paula, Veronica, Amy, Mike and all the staff at Edgewood Vista.

A Celebration of Life will take place 11 am Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Williams Lobermeier Boettcher funeral home at 3208 W 3rd Street. Visitation one hour prior to the service. At Esther’s request, a luncheon, coffee and socializing will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the organization of the donor’s choice. Burial will take place at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in Fergus Falls at a later date. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral home.