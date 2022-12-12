Esther Ellen McKenzie

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Esther Ellen “Bubs/Bubba” McKenzie at the age of 92 on December 9, 2022. Born into the close-knit Griffiths family from Hibbing and Little Swan, she was a woman full of class and sass from the very beginning. Just as her mother raised her to do, Bubs pursued education for much of her life. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1948 and the College of St. Scholastica in 1953. She later returned to St Scholastica and earned a graduate certificate in Gerontology. She retired from the Minnesota Senior Federation in 2008. For many years she was involved in ministry at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes. Our mother dedicated her life to helping others.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ed Maloney, killed tragically in 1951; husband, James McKenzie in 2017; granddaughter, Emma: and nine siblings: Roy, Mary Margaret, Patricia, John, Ed, Eleanore, Julia, Bryan and (Deacon) Jim.

She is survived by children Mary (Robert) Edwards, James (Karla) Patrick, Shawn (Sandra), Timothy, Bridget (David) Goette, Bryan (Molly), Megan (Grant) Stevenson, Cathlin (Ken) Larsen; and grandchildren: Ashley, Jessica (Nick), Grant, Matthew, Alex, Ian, Anders, Erin, Eleanore and Grace; and great-grandchildren Kira and Miriam, sister-in-law, Dorothy Griffiths; and many nieces and nephews.

Bubs loved life and a good hardware store. She thought of herself as an amateur electrician, although the occasional spark and smoke would indicate otherwise. Even into her 90’s, she had an adventurous spirit and “Fear Of Missing Out”, never wanting to miss a party or gathering. She also never met a side road she did not want to explore. She leaves behind a legacy of love, strong faith, sense of humor and spunk. Family was everything to her and she was everything to us. She loved the Wolf Lake cabin, sitting on the dock or sitting by the fire, enjoying her morning coffee and a gin and tonic or glass of wine in the evening.

Our family is especially grateful to Alesha Johnson for the loving and professional care she gave our Mom in her final years. Her positive attitude made everything easier.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky celebrating. A visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.