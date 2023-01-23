Esther Edith May Linge

Esther Linge, 96 of Duluth, MN passed away in her home on January 19, 2023 after a brief battle with kidney failure. She was born on June 25, 1926 in Lutsen, MN to Peter and Julia (Walker) Happy. She is 1 of 11 siblings; the last to go home to heaven.

Esther had 5 children, 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many more that she considered family.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Julius; daughter, Connie; son, Bill; great-grandson, Billy Ray; along with her parents and all her siblings.

Esther is survived by 3 of her children, Julia, Jim, and Raymond all of Duluth; and her many grandchildren.

Visitation to be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 26th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial and Committal to be held at a later date.

Gram had a special place in her heart for special needs children, so we ask that in lieu of flowers or cards that you please make a donation to a local children’s cerebral palsy foundation or a children’s special needs foundation or if you know a special needs child to do something special for them in Esther’s name.

