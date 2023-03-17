Erin Renee “Tunell” Pearson of Valdosta, GA, and Superior, WI, passed away on March 4, 2023. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and granddaughter.

Erin was born on September 7, 1990, to Bruce and Michelle Tunell. She grew up in Superior surrounded by her cousins, aunts and uncles, and grandparents. Erin graduated from High School in 2009. Erin participated in Child Evangelism Fellowship, teaching children during the summer, and in the Bayside Baptist youth group throughout the year, as well as the Youth worship team “Asaph.” Erin enjoyed soccer and spending time with her friends and cousins. She was kind to everyone, had a wonderful sense of humor, and laughed loudly.

After High School, Erin joined the United States Air Force in 2011. She trained to be an Aerospace Ground Equipment technician. During this training, she met and fell in love with her future husband Dylan Pearson. Throughout her military career, she was stationed at Little Rock AFB, Osan AB, Korea, and Andersen AFB, Guam. Erin was called to deploy to Afghanistan in 2013 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Erin was always striving to learn more and do things others didn’t think she was able to do. Nothing brought Erin more joy during her time in the military than the times she was able to prove someone wrong. That ambition was a driving factor in her overall success in her military career. But she was also selfless in all her acts, knowingly or unknowingly, she would help those in need when asked and reached out to people she saw needed it.

Erin continued to show selflessness even after leaving her military career when her daughter Virginia Rose was born. She devoted herself to being a loving mother and supportive wife. Erin had amazing resiliency in dealing with situations that life threw her way, with being a new mother, living in a new place, and having her husband go for military training for the first year of her daughter’s life.

Erin is survived by her husband Dylan Pearson and daughter Virginia Rose. Parents, Bruce and Michelle Tunell, siblings Justin (Marisa), Becca (Joe) Olinger, and Ben Tunell. Grandmother Barbara Carey and Grandparents Fred and Janice Tunell. Many Aunts and Uncles and cousins. She is preceded by her maternal grandfather Michael Carey.

A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held for Erin on Friday, March 24 @ 10:00 AM at Rock Hill Church in Superior, 603 Faxon St.