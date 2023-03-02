Obituary for Eric R. Shaffer

Eric R. Shaffer of Lake Nebagamon, age 56, went to his heavenly home February 23, 2023 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a tragic snowmobile accident on January 27, 2023. Has was born and raised in Berwick, Pennsylvania, the only son of Cecil J. and A. Marie Shaffer.

He graduated from Berwick Area Sr. High in 1984, and graduated Cum Laude in 1988 from Geneva College with a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for Buchart Horn Engineers in Lewisburg, PA for two years before continuing his education at Michigan Tech University where he accepted a fellowship and graduated in 1993 with a Masters in Environmental Engineering.

He joined MSA Professional Engineers in Baraboo, Wisconsin in 1993 where he made many friends. Eric met and married the love of his life, Linnae, in 1998. He was promoted to Office Manager with the Duluth, MN office of MSA and relocated in 1999.

Eric was recruited by the City of Duluth as Chief Engineer of Utilities for Public Work Department in 2007 where he was highly respected for his engineering expertise, professionalism and decision making.

Eric joined MAB (Municipal Advisory Board) of the Plastic Pipe Institute and was serving on the Board of Directors.

Eric had a great love of the outdoors where he enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, hunting, ATVing, working trails and snowmobiling.

He was the current president of Northwest Trail Association and treasurer of the Brule River Riders Snowmobile Club.

He is survived by his wife, Linnae, son Kristopher (Sarah) Campbell, Granddaughter Thea Campbell, his parents, 4 sisters, Lauren Shaffer, Susan Spear, Becky (Mark) Pruitt, Amy (Michael) Nedzesky and many nieces, nephews, colleagues and wonderful friends.

A celebration of Eric’s life will be held on Saturday April 15, 2023 at 1:30 pm at Spirit Mtn Duluth MN……in lieu of flowers donations made will go to the Eric Shaffer Engineering Scholarship with AWSC (Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs).