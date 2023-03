Eric P. Gunderson, Brooklyn Park, MN, passed away peacefully on 2/19/23. He was born in Duluth, MN on 2/12/1959. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters, one brother and all 4 grandparents. Eric is survived by his sister, Lora (Paul) Bogdanovich, 5 brothers-in-law, 1 sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and one Aunt. Eric will be buried at the ancestral cemetery in Forbes, MN.