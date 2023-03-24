Elwin “Babe” Carl Anderson, 73, of Duluth, MN, passed away peacefully in his home with his children by his side, on March 17, 2023, after battling cancer.

Babe was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Ailie (Erickson) Anderson; and brother, Paul “Skimper” Anderson.

Babe is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Chris Mahnke) Ciurleo; son, Kurt (Aron Marks) Anderson; grandchildren, Zachary Ciurleo and Marissa Ciurleo; brother, Duane “PeeWee” (Sandy) Anderson; sisters, Dolly Burns and Joy Fausone; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 14th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, Hermantown. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Babe’s name to the charity of your choice.

