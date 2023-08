July 22, 1931 - Aug. 20, 2023

CARLTON, Minn. - Elvera Maki, 92, Cloquet, Minn., died Sunday, Aug. 20, in Interfaith Care Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. Interment will be be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Cloquet. A luncheon will follow at the funeral home.

