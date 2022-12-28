Elsie Louise  Freimuth

September 7, 1918 - December 13, 2022

Roseville, MN - FREIMUTH

Elsie L. (Knuth) 104 of Duluth & South Haven, MN

Elsie Freimuth, a 75-year resident of Duluth and owner of Jeronimus Floral, Inc. for 25 years, died December 13, 2022, in Roseville, MN. She was the 8th (and last survivor) of the ten children born to Paul Otto and Emma (Rathje) Knuth (aka Knute), in South Side Township, South Haven, MN, moved to Duluth in the late 1930s. and in 1941 Elsie married Paul Freimuth, a lifelong Duluth resident and Freimuth’s Dept Store VP who died in 1994 at age 78. Elsie was an owner and floral designer at Jeronimus Floral, Inc. for 25 years, through 1988. Active member of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd since the 1940’s and with BSA Pack & Troop 73, American Legion Post 342, The Duluth Playhouse, AARP, among many others. Moved from Lakeside in 2015 to the Twin Cities to be closer to her two sons. She is survived by Richard (Beverly) and Steven (Melanie), six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and more than 100 nephews and nieces descended from her 11 brothers, sisters, and brothers-in-law. Special thanks to Presbyterian Homes - EagleCrest staff. Celebration of Life service at 10:30 a.m. Jan 4, St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN. Visitation one hour prior. Interment at Sunrise Memorial Park, Duluth in the spring. Memorials preferred.