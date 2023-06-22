Elmer Raymond Lowney Jr.

Elmer Raymond “Ray” Lowney Jr., of Jacksonville, FL passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, June 17, 2023. He was born on January 4, 1951, in Duluth, MN. Ray graduated from Duluth Cathedral High School in 1969. Ray served in the Air National Guard and retired after 39 years as Senior Master Sergeant. Ray was an avid cruiser and went on many cruises over the years with family and friends. He also had a great passion for geocaching and always looked forward to meeting his geocaching friends all over the country. Ray enjoyed playing trivia weekly with his “Abby Normal” teammates and was also a huge fan of the Florida Gators football team. He also loved rock and roll music (especially the Beatles) and attended many concerts over the years. His red corvette was his pride and joy, but the love for his family was profound.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents, Elmer “Smiley” and Dolores; brother, Randy; and his nephew Davey Lowney.

Survivors include two sons, Ryan (Sarah) of Horse Shoe, NC and Adam (Beth) of Ashland City, TN; stepson Gary Perkins of Interlachen, FL; stepdaughter Jennifer Perkins (Dre) of Jacksonville, FL; four brothers Rick (Cheryl) of Duluth, MN; Robby (Carol) of Oviedo, FL; Bubber of Duluth, MN; Ron (Cindy) of Apopka, FL; five sisters, Mary Lowney, Michele Toffoli, Maureen (Ron) Lillo, Margie (Joe) Massena all of Duluth, MN, and Annie (Tom) LaFlamme of Apopka, FL; sister-in-law Trisha Salzburg and brothers-in-law Alan, David and Jimmy of Jacksonville, FL. He is also survived by his (9) beloved grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Celebration of Life events will be scheduled in FL and MN, at a later date.