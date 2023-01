June 25, 1943 - Jan. 23, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - Elmer “Lee” Woodward, 79, Cloquet, Minn., died Monday, Jan. 23, in Solvay Hospice House.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Cloquet. A luncheon will follow. Inurnment with military honors will be 2 p.m. Friday in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Saginaw, Minn.

