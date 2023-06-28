Elmer James Hendrickson age 87 of Duluth passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital on June 16, 2023. He was born in Duluth to parents, Frank and Grace (Oettel) Hendrickson on January 3, 1936. Elmer worked as a maintenance engineer at St. Lukes Hospital for many years. He chose to work into his 70’s because the staff at St. Lukes became his family, and he loved his time there. If not working, you could find Elmer at the cabin on Comstock Lake. He kept himself busy taking care of the cabin, logging, deer hunting, and he especially enjoyed fishing. Elmer is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, June (Stanley); and countless friends, that through the years became Elmers family. Private services and burial were held for at Oneota Cemetery. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.