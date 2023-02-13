Ellen Schmitz

Ellen E. Schmitz, age 83, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Inter-Faith Care Center in Carlton. She was born in Cloquet on September 18, 1939, the daughter of Eino and Alma (Himango) Granholm. Ellen graduated from Esko High School and later married Lloyd Schmitz on September 20, 1958, and together they raised a family of four children in Carlton. She worked as a waitress at the Junction Oasis in Carlton and for the Black Steer Restaurant in Duluth. Ellen went to beauty school and operated a beauty shop in her home. She was an owner of Schmitz Backhoe Service with her husband Lloyd. Ellen was a member of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Carlton and enjoyed playing on bowling leagues, going to UMD hockey games, and the Huskies baseball games, and watching sports on TV.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd; granddaughter, April Schmitz; brother, Jalmer (Barb) Granholm; and brothers-in-law, Dick Houck, Lee Nopola, Don Brening, and Dave Dixon. She is survived by her children, Carrie (Brad) Buller, Randy (Linnea Smerdon) Schmitz, Craig (Roxane) Schmitz, and Colleen (Tim) Spicer; seven grandchildren, Aaron (Rachael Welde) Buller, Autumn (Anthony Mazzitello) Buller, Adrian (Shaylyn) Buller, Andrew Buller, Adam (Amanda) Schmitz, Cody Spicer, and Stephanie Schmitz; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Selma Houck, Mary Brening, Alma Nopola, Helen Dixon (her twin sister), and Arlene (Carl) Nopola; and numerous nieces and nephews.

An evening visitation will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. The visitation will resume on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Carlton. Spring interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Parkinson’s Foundation or the Epilepsy Foundation.