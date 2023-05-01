Ella Linskie

Ella Mae Linskie, age 99 of Hermantown, MN passed away peacefully on April 28, 2023, at Hilltop Nursing Home in Duluth, MN.

Ella was born to Alfred Eli Gagne and Lea (Paulson) Gagne who loved their daughter very much.

Ella was married to William James Linskie. She was a dedicated wife that loved her husband with all her heart.

Ella’s hobbies included making many different crafts in her craft room. She was a dedicated member of the St. Lawrence Church in Hermantown, MN. She had many talents and was loved by many.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William James Linskie, daughter, Sandra Malzac, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

She is survived by her son William Linskie Jr, daughter Darlene Kalligher and many grandchildren all of which will miss her greatly.

Service will be held May 5, 2023, visitation at 9:00 a.m., service at 10:00 a.m. at Cremation Society of MN, 4100 Grand Ave, Duluth, MN 55807 with a burial at the Oneoda Cemetery following.

The family would like to thank each person that touched her heart and put a smile on her face.