Elizabeth “Betty Boop” Theresa Switzer, 82, of Duluth passed away December 3, 2022, in The North Shore Estates, in Duluth.

Betty was born April 25, 1940, to Art and Jane Switzer. She attended Denfeld High School.

Betty was preceded in death by her sons, Conrad Patzer and Loren Patzer.

She is survived by her sons: Kevin Patzer, Raymond Patzer, John Patzer and Donnie Waksdahl; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank The North Shore Estates for all the care given to Betty.

Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Minnesota, Duluth.