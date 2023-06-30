Elizabeth “Betty” Bonham, age 97, of Duluth, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at St. Anne’s Residence. She was born October 15, 1925, in Duluth, the daughter of Nicholas and Bertha (Giesen) Faustich. Betty graduated from Morgan Park High School in 1943 with honors. She worked for Marshall-Wells for five years and then for MetLife Insurance until she married F. Warren Bonham on July 29, 1950. They lived in Woodland for five years and moved to Sunnyside in Cloquet where they raised their four sons. Betty was a Den Mother for seven years, taught religious education for five years and was chairman of the Carlton County Chapter of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life for many years. She and her husband moved to Edgewood Vista Independent Living in 2007. Betty was a member of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church. She has been living at St. Anne’s Residence since February of 2015.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, F. Warren Bonham; two brothers; one sister; and a daughter-in-law. She is survived by her four sons, Dale, Brother Craig, Brian (Cindy) and Alan (Cleo) Bohnam; two grandsons; three granddaughters; two great-granddaughters; one great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anne’s Residence Chapel, 330 E. Third St., Duluth, MN., followed with a luncheon in the social hall. Interment services will be at Calvary Cemetery in Duluth. Arrangements are entrusted to Nelson Funeral Care of Cloquet.