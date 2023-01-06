Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Forsberg

Born May 22, 1941, in Duluth, MN, she was the daughter of the late Theodore Glen Wagner and Elizabeth Ann Wagner. She is preceded in death by her husband, the late Burton Eryle Forsberg. She is survived by her two children Robert John (Jolene) Forsberg and Amy Forsberg (Robert) Condon, five grandchildren: Shauna, Greg, Johnathan, Madeleine, and Beatrice and five great grandchildren: Henry, Jackson, Raylee, Elizabeth, and Margaret. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Bonnie Jean Frielund of Duluth, MN; nephew Andrew Frielund and niece, Lori (Darin) Hanson, and several cousins.

She was a graduate of East High School and Duluth Business University. She enjoyed her working years alongside her husband in the family business, Northern Power Sports. She was a proud mother and grandmother. She loved caring for her yard, playing church hymns on her organ, knitting, listening to The Rolling Stones, and eating ice cream with her grandchildren.

A celebration of live will be held at a later date with family.