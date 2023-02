July 28, 1930 - Feb. 22, 2023

TWO HARBORS, Minn. - Eleanor G. Bohlen, 92, Two Harbors, Minn., died Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Lake View Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Two Harbors. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery.

Arrangements by Cavallin Funeral Home.