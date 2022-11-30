Elaine Ann Mrak, 87, of Hermantown, passed away on Saturday November 26, 2022, at Edgewood Healthcare. She was born on October 27, 1935, to Frank and Ann Bossert. Elaine graduated from St. Scholastica with a teaching degree. Teaching was a beloved career for Elaine. She taught 3rd grade for the Hibbing Public Schools and Duluth Public Schools, and taught students with reading problems at Holy Rosary School. Her career spanned 23 years. She loved seeing students’ eyes light up when they “got it”. Elaine Married Ralph Mrak at St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church in Drake, ND on August 13, 1960. She was a member of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church. Elaine’s family wishes to thank the staff at Edgewood Vista for the kind and compassionate care she received.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 58 years Ralph, son Jamie, brothers Edmund and Albert Bossert, and a sister-in-law Sharon Bossert.

She is survived by her sons David (Wendy) and Jeffrey, grandson Owen, sisters Tillie Filiatrault, and Mary (Wayne) DeTienne, and many nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held. The burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Superior. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805.