Eileen Gladys Marie Hagen

Eileen Hagen passed away November 24, 2022. She was born in Duluth, MN, November 26, 1937. Parents Eino and Ida Kari. Eileen was a lifetime resident of Duluth, MN. She graduated high school from Duluth Central High School in 1955. Eileen was married to Richard J Hagen Sr. on Feb 20, 1960 in Duluth until his death on Feb. 22, 2001. Eileen worked many years as a homemaker then went to work as a Education assistant for ISD 709. She worked at Washburn school and Condon Park until she retired in 2002. Eileen enjoyed her many friends. At her church she helped with several fundraisers, annual rummage sales, auctions, quilting sewing clubs, plus 55 clubs, and Rice Lake community club. She was a very social butterfly in her apartment building and church. Eileen is survived by her brother Wayne Kari (Carol). Daughter Michelle Szybczynski (Joe), Granddaughter’s Brittany and Amanda Szybczynski. Her son, Mark Hagen, (Holly) Grandchildren Miles, Austin, Casey, Auriana and Isabella Hagen. Her stepson, Richard J Hagen Jr, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Service to be held at Family of God

4097 Martin Rd

Duluth, MN 55803

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:00 am