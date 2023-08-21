Eileen F. Grebinoski, 88, of Duluth, passed away on Friday, Aug. 18th at Diamond Willow Assisted Living, Lester Park, In the presence of her family. Eileen was born March 1, 1935, in Duluth to Lyle and Florence (Wright) Rock.

Prior to her marriage, Eileen was employed at Johnny’s Music Store in Duluth as an accordion teacher for about 15 years. She was a member of the Duluth Accorionaires for several years. She also played the accordion in dance bands and at private parties. She was a former member of the Duluth Musicians assoc.

Eileen married Damas V. Grebinoski on July 16, 1966 at St. James Church. After marriage they settled into their home in the Kenwood/UMD area, where they raised their four children. They also became members of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. Eileen was a very loving and devoted wife and stay-at-home mother. She continued enjoying music, especially her organ and piano playing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Florence Rock, brothers, Daniel, Gene, Jerry and James Rock and her sister, Jane.

Eileen is survived by her husband of 57 years, Damas; and her children, Joe (Jodi), Duluth and their foreign exchange daughters and sons, Eileen, Samson, Mo, Laura and Gui; Joanne (Mike) Burgess, Seattle, WA and their children, Claire and Oliver; John, of Providence, RI and Jeff (Kelly), of DePere, WI and their children, Tessa, Charlotte and Margo; Her brother, Brother Thomas Rock CSC and sisters in law, Daryle, Deb and Lorie Rock and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family would like to thank the staffs at Diamond Willow and St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care of Eileen.

Visitation will be Thursday from 10am to the 11am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Benedict’s Church, 1419 St. Benedict St., Duluth, MN, Rev. Fr. Matthew Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made to St. Benedict’s Church. Sign the online register book at, www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by, Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN, (218) 727-3555.