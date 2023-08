Edwin J. Baker, born January 23, 1944 to Joe and Bessie Baker, died August 12, 2023.

Ed grew up and graduated in Hermantown. In 2001 he retired from Murphy Oil after 35 years of service. Ed enjoyed fishing Lake Superior, Camping, pool leagues and tournaments, playing cards, and entertaining friends and family at his lake home.

Ed married Judy Hicks Baker in November of 1986.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jean; sisters, Mary and Peggy; brothers, Lee and Mark; and son-in-law, Bob Masalonis.

Ed is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Joe (Janet), Matthew, and Brian (Dee Dee); stepchildren, Toddie (Rick Zimney), Tammie (Mike) Hudspith, Terrie Masalonis, Tim (Barb) Nelson; nine grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

A private family gathering will be held.