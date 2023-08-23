Edward John Fleege, 88, passed away after a five year battle with a blood condition in his home surrounded by his family on August 21, 2023. Edward was born to Frank and Catherine Fleege on April 1, 1935. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1957 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering, and received his Master’s of Science in Civil Engineering specializing in soils and highways from the University of Minnesota in 1958.

Ed’s professional career was with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. His 41 years of experience included work in highway research, bridge construction and maintenance operations. Ed championed the research and development of many innovative safety measures for Minnesota highways including anti-icing materials and equipment as well as visibility measuring devices. His expertise led him to travel and research snow and ice management in Scandinavian countries.

Ed married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Carolyn, in 1958 and moved to Duluth, Minnesota where they raised their five children before moving to the St. Paul area in 2006 following retirement.

Ed’s Catholic roots and his faith were deeply important to him. He was dedicated to service to both his family and his community. He was an active member of his parish and served as a Eucharistic Minister at mass and at funerals. Ed’s faith moved him to attend twenty years of retreats at the Jesuit Retreat Center at Demontreville. He loved traveling with his wife visiting extended family as well as spending time at the lake with his family. Helping others was his passion.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert (Sue), and his oldest son Christopher (Patricia). He is survived by Mary his wife, his children Susan, Cathy (Guy), Paul, and Philip (Deborah); his grandchildren, Christina (Dorian), Elizabeth (Jordan), Rebeccah (Christopher), Matthew, Nicholas, Isabella, six great grandchildren; his sister, Theresa; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, Friday, September 1, 2023 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN 55071. Interment will follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish Cemetery, St. Paul Park, MN. Memorials should be sent to Demontreville Jesuit Retreat House at Donations - Demontreville Jesuit Retreat House (demontrevilleretreat.com) Arrangements with Kok Funeral Home www.kokfuneralhome.com 651-459-2483