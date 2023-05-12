Edward Herman Hashey

December 15th, 1939 - May 2nd, 2023

Edward “Ed” Herman Hashey of Duluth, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 2nd, 2023.

Ed was born on December 15th, 1939, in Duluth, Minnesota. He proudly served in the United States Army for 9 years, spent 37 years working at American Linen, and was a self-taught mechanic who could fix just about anything.

Ed had an infectious laugh and was mischievous. He will always be remembered as having a kind heart, cheeky comments, and the best hugs.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia (Michelizzi), children, Linda (Rick) Willemark, Dale (Kelli) Hashey, Theresa (Rick) Wright, and Kenneth (Kim) Hashey, 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and his “fur baby” Molly.

Ed was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Jean Nash and Kay Grimm, and a son, Jeffrey Scott Hashey.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital for the excellent care and compassion shown to Ed and his family. They are truly the best!

Visitation will be held at the Cremation Society of Minnesota-Duluth (4100 Grand Ave, Duluth , MN.) on May 27th at 2:00 pm. Service to follow at 3:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Puppa’s Pals at 512 N. 54th Ave W. Duluth, MN 55807. A Celebration of Life will be held in July.