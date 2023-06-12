Ed Wiiliainen

Edward R. Wiiliainen, 97 passed away quietly on June 12, 2023 at Edgewood Memory Care in Duluth where he had been a resident for 9 months. He was born with a twin brother, Hank, on September 17, 1925 to Henry and Hilja Wiiliainen in Hibbing, MN.

A WWII veteran, he grew up in Hibbing before joining the Navy at 17. He served on the USS Birmingham and received the Purple Heart for injuries received during a naval battle.

Ed married his high school sweetheart, Betty Dreis and had 3 children. He lost Betty after nearly 40 years of marriage. He lost his second wife, Gina Routaverta, after 17 years, and his third wife, Patricia Shaw, after 14 months.

He worked as a Mechanical Engineer in Minneapolis and Sioux Falls before moving to Duluth where he started and managed Design Technology North, a Mechanical and Electrical Engineering firm for commercial buildings.

He loved to hunt, fish, dance, and was an avid golfer having made 3 holes in one. Ed lived at the Duluth Gramercy for more than 20 years and spent many of those wintering in Alamo, TX.

He is survived by his 3 children: Sue (Tom) Ward, Debbie Stuntebeck and Bruce Wiiliainen; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and his longtime companion JoAnn Pasek. He is preceded in death by his parents, twin brother and wives.

Family requests no memorials but would like to thank the staff of Edgewood Memory Care and Caring Edge Hospice for the support they provided during his final days.

A private family graveside service with military honors will be held at the Maple Hill cemetery in Hibbing next to his parents and twin brother.