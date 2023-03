May 26, 1929 - March 1, 2023

HIBBING, Minn. - Earl Lehman, 93, Hibbing, Minn., died Wednesday, March 1, in Guardian Angels.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 9, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Pastor Kevin Olson will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Mid-Range Honor Guard.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.