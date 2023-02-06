Earl Edwin Elde

Devoted husband, Father, and Grandfather of Elde’s Corner in Midway Township, passed away peacefully February 4, 2023.

Earl was born on November 27th, 1932 at the family dairy farmhouse where he lived all his years. Earl was a true business man. He owned and operated “Elde’s” with his late wife Darlene. Elde’s grew from a small general store and bar to a large grocery store, bar and supper club. Earl dedicated much of his time over the past 60 years as a Midway Township Supervisor, attending his last meeting in December 2022. His first job in 1951 was at the Cement Plant as a laborer for 18 years, followed by becoming the manager of the Cement Plant Credit Union. As an honored member of the West Duluth Moose Lodge #1478 he received the highest Moose degree, the Pilgrim Degree of Merit in 2000. He was a longtime member of Shriners, Scottish Rite and Blue Lodge.

He lived life to the fullest and cherished his time at Big Sandy Lake where family, fishing and cooking were the priorities. As a fabulous cook, Earl was always cooking and teaching others. The favorite secret recipes were potato salad, Sunday buttermilk pancakes and barbeque ribs on the 4th of July. Earl loved his family, friends and neighbors.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Carmella (Francisco) Elde, wife Darlene (Towers) Elde and brother Ronald (Dixie) Elde.

Earl is survived by his family - son William “Bill” Elde (Betylu Denzler); daughter Kathleen “Kathy” (Jerry) Haldorson; sister Claudia (Bill) Garrett; grandchildren Anne (Steve) Meyer, Jamie (Joe) Henry, Dawn (Mike) Hawkins, Ben Hubert; great-grandchildren Phillip (Trista) Meyer, Nolan (Christina) Meyer, Ava Meyer, Madison Hawkins, Carter Henry, Jevin Hawkins, Lindsey and Caleb Hubert; and great-great-grandchildren Penelope and Harrison Meyer, and Scarlett Meyer; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend and classmate Phyllis Jensen.

Celebration of Life will be held Monday February 13, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior at Trinity Episcopal Church, 4903 Maple Grove Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811.